Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocating loans to support local production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a loan to local La Ran LLC, Trend reports via the tweet of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"La Ran LLC is yet another entrepreneurship entity that received a concessional loan from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund last year. The project on the production of chocolate has been allocated 300,000 manat ($176,470) in concessional loan and will be implemented in Lankaran," said the tweet.

In total, the Fund has financed 2,726 investment projects in 2022. In this regard, the Fund issued easy-term loans worth 145.9 million manat ($85.7 million).

Out of the overall loans, 87.1 million manat ($51.16 million) were issued to agricultural output, 37.3 million manat ($21.9 million) – the industrial production and processing, 9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) – tourism, and 12.4 million manat ($7.28 million) – other industries.

The top 5 financial institutions by the number of concessional loans issued are as follows: Bank Respublika - 746 concessional loans, Yelo Bank - 350, Unibank - 318, Rabitabank - 282, and "Aqrarkredit" NBCO - 282.