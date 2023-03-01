Construction of reservoir kicks off in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, March 1. The construction of a new reservoir has begun in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Spokesperson for Azersu OJSC Anar Jabrayilli said during a media tour to the city, Trend reports from the scene.

According to Jabrayilli, two new reservoirs will be built.

"The concrete work on one of them is already underway. The construction of the reservoir will be completed in the near future," he said.

The spokesperson added that the capacity of each of the reservoirs will be 1,000 cubic meters.

After the liberation of Shusha from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], in a short time, the damaged sections of the Kichik Kirs-Shusha and Zarysly-Shusha main water pipelines were restored. On November 25, 2020, water was supplied to the city from the Kichik Kirs source, and, on December 20, from the Zarysly source, and also work was carried out to regulate the inner-city network.

At present, Azersu has organized uninterrupted service in the field of water supply in Shusha city, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan districts, and Hadrut settlement.