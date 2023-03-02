Azerbaijani Central Bank, Kazakhstan's Astana Financial Center discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov discussed the prospects for further cooperation with the leadership of the Astana International Financial Center in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing tweet of the CBA governor.

Kazimov said at the meeting the parties discussed the programs and projects implemented by the center, including the work done to develop financial services.

Besides, during the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the support necessary to achieve strategic goals in the development of financial services in Azerbaijan.

Previously, Kazimov discussed the creation of a digital currency with his colleague from the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov and the prospects for further cooperation between the financial markets of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan with Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkassymova.

During a working trip from February 27 to March 2, 2023, Kazimov is holding meetings with the heads of the central banks of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets of Kazakhstan, as well as with the leadership of the Astana International Financial Center.