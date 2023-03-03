UAE’s South Oil Trading FZE opens representative office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered South Oil Trading FZE LLC, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The authorized capital of the company constitutes 100,000 manat ($58,761). Its official representative is Veysal Ibrahimov.

The company is registered at 20 Outer Ring Road, Yasamal district, Baku.

South Oil Trading FZE (UAE) is a chemical, oil and steel products trading company operating worldwide, with offices in Europe, Asia, Middle-East, and Africa.

The company offers a wide range of items to choose from, including solvents, plasticizers, base oils, fiber, intermediates, steel billets, and coal.

It controls a significant portion of the supply chain, which includes refineries, manufacturing facilities, storage facilities, trading activities, shipping and logistics, as well as consulting and financial services.