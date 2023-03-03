Prague holds 5th session of Czech-Azerbaijani joint commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The 5th meeting of the Czech-Azerbaijani joint commission on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation was held in Prague on March 2-3, Trend reports via the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Czech delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Petr Třešňák, while the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov.

The main focus of this year's meeting was on business and investment cooperation, environmental technologies, and energy.

Trade and economic cooperation are among the top priorities of Czech-Azerbaijani bilateral relations. The trade statistics of 2022, which was significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, have shown gradual recovery and impressive year-on-year growth. According to the data of the Czech Statistical Office, the trade turnover in the period from January through November 2022 has increased by 116 percent, which is really promising.