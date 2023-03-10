Former VP of ExxonMobil talks Azerbaijan's role in global energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan will remain an important player in the energy sector even after geopolitical tension in the world is alleviated, Jean Baderschneider, former Vice President of ExxonMobil told Trend on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum.

She noted that over the last year, there was an energy crisis in Europe due to the lack of reliable and stable gas supplies. She said that during this time, Azerbaijan made a significant contribution to ensuring Europe's energy security.

However, according to Baderschneider, Azerbaijan's strength lies in its potential in the field of renewable energy sources. She noted that the country has every opportunity to form an energy partnership with Europe in this direction.

"Despite Azerbaijan being a small country, the effect of the development of renewable energy sources can be enormous. Azerbaijan has the opportunity to obtain hydroelectric power, solar energy, as well as use wind power," said the ex-vice president of ExxonMobil.

Furthermore, Baderschneider highly appreciated the creation of the Southern Gas Corridor, which was implemented by virtue of the ability to anticipate future trends.

In conclusion, Baderschneider noted that Azerbaijan has managed to get hold of the rarest asset existing in the energy industry. This asset is a long-term purchase contract between Azerbaijan and the European Commission.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.