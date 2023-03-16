Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani oil prices sharply decline

Economy Materials 16 March 2023 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices sharply decline

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $74.42 per barrel on March 15, decreasing by $6.99 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.59 per barrel, down by $7.04 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $37.84 per barrel on March 15, lowering by $7 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $7 compared to the previous price and made up $71.84 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 16, 2023)

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more