Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $76.25 per barrel on March 16, increasing by $1.83 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.25 per barrel, up by $1.66 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $39.64 per barrel on March 16, growing by $1.8 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.3 compared to the previous price and made up $73.14 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 17, 2023)