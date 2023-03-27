Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan to announce decision on interest rate corridor parameters

Economy Materials 27 March 2023 10:31 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to announce decision on interest rate corridor parameters

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The next decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be announced on March 29, Trend reports via the CBA.

Besides, the CBA decisions on the above parameters will be published on May 3, June 21, July 26, September 20, November 1 and December 20.

Previously, on February 1, the CBA decided to raise the discount rate by 0.25 percentage points to 8.5 percent.

The upper limit of the interest corridor was raised to 9.5 percent, and the lower limit to 6.75.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more