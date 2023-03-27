Central Bank of Azerbaijan to announce decision on interest rate corridor parameters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The next decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be announced on March 29, Trend reports via the CBA.

Besides, the CBA decisions on the above parameters will be published on May 3, June 21, July 26, September 20, November 1 and December 20.

Previously, on February 1, the CBA decided to raise the discount rate by 0.25 percentage points to 8.5 percent.

The upper limit of the interest corridor was raised to 9.5 percent, and the lower limit to 6.75.