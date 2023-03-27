DHL Global Forwarding closes its representative office in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. DHL Global Forwarding, the postal and logistics company with headquarters in Germany, has announced the closure of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via 'Vergiler' newspaper of the Azerbaijani State Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Creditors can submit their claims within two months to the following address: 35C, Metbuat avenue, Yasamal district, Baku.

DHL is operating in more than 220 countries and territories across the world. DHL Global Forwarding is part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group postal and logistics company which includes the DHL Express, DHL Parcel, DHL e-commerce, DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Freight, and DHL Supply Chain business units.

DHL Global Forwarding Azerbaijan with an authorized capital of AZN 2.2 million manat ($1.2 million) was registered in the country in 2016.