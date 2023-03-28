Kenya to host first ever Africa Climate Action Summit - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Kenya will be hosting the first ever Africa Climate Action Summit in Nairobi on September 4-6, 2023, William Ruto, President of Kenya, said, addressing the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

"The object of the Summit is to gather the world to tackle climate challenges, that the least emitting continent, and more importantly to tap the numerous opportunities that Africa presents towards global zero ambition," he said.

According to the President, the summit will provide a unique platform to deliver it on the nexus between climate change and Africa's development reality, and the need to push for increased investment in climate action globally, and specifically in Africa.

"I invite German and European companies and organisations to come and sample opportunities and ideas on Africa as contribution to solving this global climate challenges that poses an existential threat to humanity. Let us work together. Less us work together for pro-climate, pro-growth development. It has been proven that we can reduce emissions even as GDP grows, and Kenya and Africa are the best partners for this paradigm shift," he added.