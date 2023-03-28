CBA reveals number of appeals from consumers, investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) received more than 2,170 written appeals from consumers and investors from January through February 2023, which is 5.27 percent more than in the same period the previous year (2,067), Trend reports via the CBA.

A total of 1,400 of the appeals were related to the banking sector, 576 to the insurance sector, 72 came from capital market participants, and 123 were related to other issues.

In February 2023, some 1,160 written appeals were received.

Of the total appeals received in February, 775 were related to the banking sector, 308 to the insurance sector, 38 appeals were from the capital market participants, and 62 were on other issues.

Since 2019, in accordance with the order of the head of state, the Central Bank has been fulfilling the responsibility for regulating and supervising the financial services market. For this purpose, a new structural subdivision was created in the CBA.