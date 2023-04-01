Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 11.611 manat (0.35 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 62.4767 manat (1.9 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,345.2362 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 20 3,282.7595 March 27 3,355.0265 March 21 3,282.7595 March 28 3,3,27.257 March 22 3,282.7595 March 29 3,343.815 March 23 3,282.7595 March 30 3,33,3.445 March 24 3,282.7595 March 31 3,366.6375 Average weekly 3,282.7595 Average weekly 3,345.2362

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.4021 manat (3.58 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6249 manat, which was 2.2814 manat (6.11 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 20 37.3435 March 27 39.2193 March 21 37.3435 March 28 39.0469 March 22 37.3435 March 29 39.4825 March 23 37.3435 March 30 39.7543 March 24 37.3435 March 31 40.6214 Average weekly 37.3435 Average weekly 39.6249

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 18.3515 manat (1.11 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 25.6598 manat (1.52 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,657.1532 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 20 1,682.813 March 27 1,659.8205 March 21 1,682.813 March 28 1,656.7945 March 22 1,682.813 March 29 1,638.273 March 23 1,682.813 March 30 1,652.706 March 24 1,682.813 March 31 1,678.172 Average weekly 1,682.813 Average weekly 1,657.1532

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 128.8425 manat (5.28 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 36.9444 manat (1.49 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,435.8331 manat.