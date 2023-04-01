Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 11.611 manat (0.35 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 62.4767 manat (1.9 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,345.2362 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 20
|
3,282.7595
|
March 27
|
3,355.0265
|
March 21
|
3,282.7595
|
March 28
|
3,3,27.257
|
March 22
|
3,282.7595
|
March 29
|
3,343.815
|
March 23
|
3,282.7595
|
March 30
|
3,33,3.445
|
March 24
|
3,282.7595
|
March 31
|
3,366.6375
|
Average weekly
|
3,282.7595
|
Average weekly
|
3,345.2362
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.4021 manat (3.58 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6249 manat, which was 2.2814 manat (6.11 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 20
|
37.3435
|
March 27
|
39.2193
|
March 21
|
37.3435
|
March 28
|
39.0469
|
March 22
|
37.3435
|
March 29
|
39.4825
|
March 23
|
37.3435
|
March 30
|
39.7543
|
March 24
|
37.3435
|
March 31
|
40.6214
|
Average weekly
|
37.3435
|
Average weekly
|
39.6249
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 18.3515 manat (1.11 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 25.6598 manat (1.52 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,657.1532 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 20
|
1,682.813
|
March 27
|
1,659.8205
|
March 21
|
1,682.813
|
March 28
|
1,656.7945
|
March 22
|
1,682.813
|
March 29
|
1,638.273
|
March 23
|
1,682.813
|
March 30
|
1,652.706
|
March 24
|
1,682.813
|
March 31
|
1,678.172
|
Average weekly
|
1,682.813
|
Average weekly
|
1,657.1532
The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 128.8425 manat (5.28 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 36.9444 manat (1.49 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,435.8331 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 20
|
2,472.7775
|
March 27
|
2385.4485
|
March 21
|
2,472.7775
|
March 28
|
2,403.069
|
March 22
|
2,472.7775
|
March 29
|
2,413.4475
|
March 23
|
2,472.7775
|
March 30
|
2,465.9095
|
March 24
|
2,472.7775
|
March 31
|
2511.291
|
Average weekly
|
2,472.7775
|
Average weekly
|
2,435.8331