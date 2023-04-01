Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 1 April 2023 14:40 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 11.611 manat (0.35 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 62.4767 manat (1.9 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,345.2362 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 20

3,282.7595

March 27

3,355.0265

March 21

3,282.7595

March 28

3,3,27.257

March 22

3,282.7595

March 29

3,343.815

March 23

3,282.7595

March 30

3,33,3.445

March 24

3,282.7595

March 31

3,366.6375

Average weekly

3,282.7595

Average weekly

3,345.2362

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.4021 manat (3.58 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6249 manat, which was 2.2814 manat (6.11 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 20

37.3435

March 27

39.2193

March 21

37.3435

March 28

39.0469

March 22

37.3435

March 29

39.4825

March 23

37.3435

March 30

39.7543

March 24

37.3435

March 31

40.6214

Average weekly

37.3435

Average weekly

39.6249

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 18.3515 manat (1.11 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 25.6598 manat (1.52 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,657.1532 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

March 20

1,682.813

March 27

1,659.8205

March 21

1,682.813

March 28

1,656.7945

March 22

1,682.813

March 29

1,638.273

March 23

1,682.813

March 30

1,652.706

March 24

1,682.813

March 31

1,678.172

Average weekly

1,682.813

Average weekly

1,657.1532

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 128.8425 manat (5.28 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 36.9444 manat (1.49 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,435.8331 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

March 20

2,472.7775

March 27

2385.4485

March 21

2,472.7775

March 28

2,403.069

March 22

2,472.7775

March 29

2,413.4475

March 23

2,472.7775

March 30

2,465.9095

March 24

2,472.7775

March 31

2511.291

Average weekly

2,472.7775

Average weekly

2,435.8331
