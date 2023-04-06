Azerbaijan to build largest bridge in country on Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The construction of the largest bridge in Azerbaijan will begin, Natig Aliyev, the director of Hydrotrans-Engineering (the engineering center for the design of water and transport infrastructures), said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the public hearings on the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway expansion project, carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, held today in Baku.

According to Aliyev, the new bridge will be constructed on the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway.

"Since this area is a landslide zone, it is expected to build a large bridge there. The bridge will be 1,180 meters long and 83 meters high, and will become the largest overpass in Azerbaijan," the director said.

The reconstruction of this road leading to important tourist regions of the country was laid in the 1970s upon the initiative of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and was designed in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.