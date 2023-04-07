Kazakh Minister speaks of measures to develop cooperation on TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Cooperation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is successfully developing, Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan said, answering journalists' questions on the sidelines of the 19th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission, Trend reports.

According to the deputy PM, Kazakhstan continues to build the Dostyk–Moyinty railway section near its eastern borders, which will lead to an increase of moving Chinese trains from 12 to 60 per day.

Zhumangarin also pointed out some measures to eliminate "bottlenecks" on TITR. In particular, he mentioned the expansion work of the ports of Aktau, Kuryk and the reconstruction of a road around Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

At the end, Zhumangarin informed journalists about the construction of a container hub in the port of Aktau.

The 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Baku.