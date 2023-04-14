Board chairmen of Azerbaijani SMBDA, Saudi Arabian SME Bank hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov met with Minister of Education, Chairman of the Board of the SME Bank of Saudi Arabia Yousef Al-Benyan in Riyadh, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the ministry, at the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the access of SMEs to financial resources, experience and support mechanisms of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in this area.

Information was also provided on the support and services provided by the Azerbaijan Agency to SMEs.

Previously, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan held the first meeting of the joint Business Council in Riyadh. At the meeting, prospects for expanding ties between entrepreneurs, carrying out joint initiatives, and cooperation in business and trade were discussed.

The Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council was established in December 2022 under the Agreement signed between SMBDA and the Federation of Chambers of Saudi Arabia. The Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council, which will be represented by businesspersons from both countries, will support entrepreneurs' initiatives, help to establish direct ties between them, organize mutual visits, meetings and various events, and exchange information between businessmen.