Imports of tropical fruit to be exempted from custom duties in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Tropical fruit imported to Azerbaijan will be exempt from a 15-percent customs duty from January 1, 2024, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the amendments by the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 500 dated November 17, 2017, about the "Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties" which was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The decision will be valid until December 31, 2030.