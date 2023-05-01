Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture talks compensation to farmers for damage caused by bad weather

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Employees of the Agrarian Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan, with the participation of independent insurance experts, have begun to study the damage caused by bad weather to farmers and entrepreneurs who insured their acreage from hail, mudslides, floods, head of the Department of Public Relations and Information Support of Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry Vugar Huseynov told Trend.

He noted that experts record the consequences of flooding that occurred due to heavy rains, and calculate the initial damage caused to farmers.

"Upon completion of this process, payments for insured events will be made in accordance with the legislation. Insured farmers, after inspecting their acreage, can apply to the Agrarian Insurance Fund in connection with the damage caused. They can apply by contacting the call center of the fund," Huseynov said.

He noted that the introduction of an agricultural insurance mechanism in Azerbaijan allows farmers to compensate for damages in such cases.

"Farmers who have insured their acreage, orchards, will receive insurance funds for the damage caused," he added.

Huseynov also said that timely insurance with state support and on favorable terms of their acreage is expedient for farmers.

In addition, heavy rains and hail passed in a number of regions of Azerbaijan on April 30.