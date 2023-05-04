Azerbaijan determines entrepreneur rights following assessment

BAKU, Azerbaqijan, May 4. The rights of an entrepreneur are determined during inspections in the field of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the amendments to the law "On regulation of inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of the rights of entrepreneurs", discussed today at the meeting of the committee of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

Among the rights of an entrepreneur are listed: request from the inspector of his official ID (together with an identity card) before the start of the inspection, copies of the decision to conduct an inspection; appeal against the decision and actions (inaction) of the inspectors; presentation of evidence and explanations; photo, audio and video recording of the inspection process, without creating obstacles to the activities of the inspector, and for this purpose the involvement of other persons; the involvement of third parties in the verification process in order to protect their rights and interests; failure to provide the inspector with information (documents) that are not related to the object of the inspection, as well as not related to the inspection period specified in the decision to conduct the inspection; failure to comply with the illegal requirements of the inspector.