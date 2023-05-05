Azerbaijan reveals volume of foreign direct investment in non-oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) attracted to the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan over the past 5 years has exceeded $5 billion, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) told Trend.

The share of foreign direct investment allocated to this sector in the total volume of foreign direct investment amounted to 21.2 percent.

Moreover, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, from January through March 2022, FDI in Azerbaijan grew by 28.6 percent to $1.8 billion compared to the same period of last year. The total amount of foreign investments in the non-oil sector amounted to $735.2 million with an increase of 4.9 times over the year.

The total foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector amounted to $11.1 billion in 2012-2021.