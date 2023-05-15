Azerbaijani minister announces manufacturing value in local industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Products worth 9.6 billion manat ($5.6 billion) have been manufactured in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, with 3.1 billion manat or $1.8 billion (32.29 percent) of that being exported, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s tweet.

In the first quarter of the current year, enterprises operating in the industrial zones sold products worth 768 million manat ($451.7 million), which is a 13 percent increase from the same period in 2022, Jabbarov said.

“The goods produced in the industrial zones have been exported to more than 55 countries worldwide," the minister added.

Residents registered in Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy plan to invest a total of 600 million manat ($352.9 million) and create more than 4,800 jobs.

Overall, 128 enterprises with the total investment volume of more than 7.1 billion manat ($4.18 billion) received the status of a resident in industrial zones, 66 of them have already commenced production activities.