Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates soft loan to stimulate local production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has provided a preferential loan to entrepreneur Avaz Aliyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"As part of measures to support domestic production, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided entrepreneur Avaz Aliyev with a preferential loan in the amount of 150,000 manat ($88,235) for the implementation of a project to expand the activities of the greenhouse economy. The project will be implemented in the Salyan district," the publication says.

In general, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund financed 2,726 investment projects in 2022.

In total, the Fund issued preferential loans in the amount of 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).