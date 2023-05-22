Azerbaijan’s Parliament Chair underscores green economy as main target

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Green economy stands among the main priorities of the Azerbaijani government, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

Gafarova made the remark at a conference themed "Role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through the green economy, transport coordination, and sustainable development" in Baku.

According to her, the transition to a green economy will contribute to solving a number of problems.

She noted that Azerbaijan is taking important steps to increase its share of green energy.

"Together with several international partners, the implementation of relevant projects in this direction has already begun. The vast energy resources of Azerbaijan will further enhance the role of our country in the energy security of Europe. Important transport projects of Azerbaijan will turn it into one of the largest transport hubs," the chairperson added.

The conference is being held under the joint organization of the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

Along with Gafarova, President of the OSCE PA Margareta Cederfelt, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Durovic, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella, and other persons are also taking part in the event.

The conference will feature panel discussions on the "Role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery" and "Strengthening sustainability of supply chains through the promotion of international transport and trade for sustainable development".