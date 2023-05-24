UK aims to achieve zero GHG emissions from international shipping by 2050 - Mark Harper

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 24. The UK aims to affirm commitment to strengthen global efforts to achieve zero life-cycle GHG emissions from international shipping by 2050 at the latest, Mark Harper, Secretary of State for Transport of the United Kingdom, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the the International Transport Forum's Annual Summit on 24 May 2023 in Leipzig, Germany.

"In order to keep 1.5°C alignment alive, we further commit to work to agree interim international reduction targets for 2030 and 2040 and to ensure that mid-term measures to reduce emissions are adopted by 2025. We recognize that the public and private sectors will both have an important role in delivering on our ambitions. We commit to collaborating with private sector partners to advance decarbonization solutions," he said.

Harper pointed out that to it is important to align decarbonization solutions with the needs of transport users.

"To this end we will develop policies to facilitate sustainable travel choices. We will ensure that our decarbonization policies capture widespread co-benefits for our health, our economies and the places in which we live and work," he added.