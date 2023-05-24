Azerbaijani delegation takes part in meeting of IRENA Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A delegation of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy headed by Deputy Director of AREA Kamran Huseynov took part in the 25th meeting of the Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in UAE's Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

Huseynov took part in high-level panel discussions on such topics as "The path to COP28: Energy transition based on renewable energy sources and critical materials", "Global state of the market and geothermal energy technologies", "Financing of projects in the field of renewable energy sources".

He also took part in meetings of the program and strategic, as well as administrative and financial committees.

Moreover, during the speeches, information was provided about the energy transition of Azerbaijan and projects implemented in the field of renewable energy sources, geothermal energy potential and prospects of the country in this area.

Bilateral meetings were held related to cooperation with the Global Geothermal Alliance, the exchange of experience in the field of green hydrogen, the use of existing platforms and supporting mechanisms of IRENA in green energy projects implemented in the country.

A number of meetings related to the expansion of future cooperation were held between AREA and IRENA representatives.

At the event, which was attended by representatives of 113 countries and the EU, Azerbaijan was elected a member of the administrative and financial committee for the next two years.

According to the decision adopted at the 13th session of the IRENA Assembly which took place on January 14-15, 2023, Azerbaijan is a member of the IRENA Council for 2023-2024.