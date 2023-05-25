Number of Azerbaijani companies receive residency in Yevlakh Pilot Agropark - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. "ISFA" LLC, "XAR AGRO" LLC, "AGROTOP" LLC, and private entrepreneurs Mehman Rahimov and Firdovsi Ahmadov have obtained residency in Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The residents will set up intensive fruit gardens, seedling and vegetable farms with an investment volume of over 4.3 million manat ($2.5 million) in an area of 177.4 HA. Consequently, permanent jobs will be provided for 53 people, and seasonal jobs for 187," the publication says.

Meanwhile, work is currently underway to create 51 agro-parks in 32 districts of Azerbaijan.

Some 34 agricultural parks specialize in crop production, 14 - in crop production and animal husbandry, one - in animal husbandry and two - in the processing industry. Of the mentioned agro-parks, 44 have already started their activities, while design or construction work in other parks is underway.