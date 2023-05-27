Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 46.7075 manat (1.39 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 48.0828 manat (1.42 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,339.6313 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 15
|
3,423.9275
|
May 22
|
3,358.1970
|
May 16
|
3,427.5485
|
May 23
|
3,337.0150
|
May 17
|
3,385.7370
|
May 24
|
3,362.8975
|
May 18
|
3,365.2860
|
May 25
|
3,328.5575
|
May 19
|
3,336.0715
|
May 26
|
3,311.4895
|
Average weekly
|
3,387.7141
|
Average weekly
|
3,339.6313
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 1.3079 manat (3.24 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6886 manat, which was 0.7867 manat (1.94 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 15
|
40.8154
|
May 22
|
40.3255
|
May 16
|
40.8310
|
May 23
|
40.0155
|
May 17
|
40.3900
|
May 24
|
39.8714
|
May 18
|
40.1829
|
May 25
|
39.2130
|
May 19
|
40.1574
|
May 26
|
39.0176
|
Average weekly
|
40.4753
|
Average weekly
|
39.6886
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 53.5415 manat (2.96 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 24.2403 monat (1.34 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,786.0897 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 15
|
1,803.0370
|
May 22
|
1,811.3075
|
May 16
|
1,814.7755
|
May 23
|
1,819.8585
|
May 17
|
1,815.2175
|
May 24
|
1,796.1010
|
May 18
|
1,819.2125
|
May 25
|
1,745.4155
|
May 19
|
1,799.4075
|
May 26
|
1,757.7660
|
Average weekly
|
1,810.3300
|
Average weekly
|
1,786.0897
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 129.642 manat (5.06 percent) in Azerbaijan this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 76.2654 manat (2.98 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,485.0226 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 15
|
2,582.4190
|
May 22
|
2,563.8635
|
May 16
|
2,607.0775
|
May 23
|
2,527.0925
|
May 17
|
2,563.8975
|
May 24
|
2,487.6270
|
May 18
|
2,536.1280
|
May 25
|
2,412.3085
|
May 19
|
2,516.9180
|
May 26
|
2,434.2215
|
Average weekly
|
2,561.2880
|
Average weekly
|
2,485.0226