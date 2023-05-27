Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 46.7075 manat (1.39 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 48.0828 manat (1.42 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,339.6313 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 15 3,423.9275 May 22 3,358.1970 May 16 3,427.5485 May 23 3,337.0150 May 17 3,385.7370 May 24 3,362.8975 May 18 3,365.2860 May 25 3,328.5575 May 19 3,336.0715 May 26 3,311.4895 Average weekly 3,387.7141 Average weekly 3,339.6313

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 1.3079 manat (3.24 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6886 manat, which was 0.7867 manat (1.94 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 15 40.8154 May 22 40.3255 May 16 40.8310 May 23 40.0155 May 17 40.3900 May 24 39.8714 May 18 40.1829 May 25 39.2130 May 19 40.1574 May 26 39.0176 Average weekly 40.4753 Average weekly 39.6886

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 53.5415 manat (2.96 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 24.2403 monat (1.34 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,786.0897 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 15 1,803.0370 May 22 1,811.3075 May 16 1,814.7755 May 23 1,819.8585 May 17 1,815.2175 May 24 1,796.1010 May 18 1,819.2125 May 25 1,745.4155 May 19 1,799.4075 May 26 1,757.7660 Average weekly 1,810.3300 Average weekly 1,786.0897

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 129.642 manat (5.06 percent) in Azerbaijan this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 76.2654 manat (2.98 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,485.0226 manat.