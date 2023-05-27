Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 27 May 2023 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 46.7075 manat (1.39 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 48.0828 manat (1.42 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,339.6313 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 15

3,423.9275

May 22

3,358.1970

May 16

3,427.5485

May 23

3,337.0150

May 17

3,385.7370

May 24

3,362.8975

May 18

3,365.2860

May 25

3,328.5575

May 19

3,336.0715

May 26

3,311.4895

Average weekly

3,387.7141

Average weekly

3,339.6313

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 1.3079 manat (3.24 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6886 manat, which was 0.7867 manat (1.94 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 15

40.8154

May 22

40.3255

May 16

40.8310

May 23

40.0155

May 17

40.3900

May 24

39.8714

May 18

40.1829

May 25

39.2130

May 19

40.1574

May 26

39.0176

Average weekly

40.4753

Average weekly

39.6886

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 53.5415 manat (2.96 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 24.2403 monat (1.34 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,786.0897 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 15

1,803.0370

May 22

1,811.3075

May 16

1,814.7755

May 23

1,819.8585

May 17

1,815.2175

May 24

1,796.1010

May 18

1,819.2125

May 25

1,745.4155

May 19

1,799.4075

May 26

1,757.7660

Average weekly

1,810.3300

Average weekly

1,786.0897

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 129.642 manat (5.06 percent) in Azerbaijan this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 76.2654 manat (2.98 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,485.0226 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 15

2,582.4190

May 22

2,563.8635

May 16

2,607.0775

May 23

2,527.0925

May 17

2,563.8975

May 24

2,487.6270

May 18

2,536.1280

May 25

2,412.3085

May 19

2,516.9180

May 26

2,434.2215

Average weekly

2,561.2880

Average weekly

2,485.0226
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more