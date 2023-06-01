SOCAR, TotalEnergies express satisfaction with long-term co-op, eye potential opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Jean-Luc Guiziou, Trend reports.

Parties expressed satisfaction with the long-term cooperation between SOCAR and TotalEnergies and discussed the work carried out within the framework of the first stage of development of the Absheron gas condensate field (EPS), the current state of the project, modern technologies and safety systems.

During the meeting, the second stage of development of the Absheron field (Phase-1) was also discussed, and potential opportunities for cooperation in the field of oil and gas and renewable energy were considered.