SOCAR, TPAO sign memorandum on human resources development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. On June 1 a memorandum of understanding on the development of human resources was signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and "Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı" (TPAO), Trend reports.

At the event, in this regard, it was emphasized that the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2023, when the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, is another manifestation of strong friendship and brotherhood between two countries, high-level strategic allied ties.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed that 10 Azerbaijani students are studying at the Zonguldak vocational school, functioning under TPAO, in particular, it was emphasized that the goal is to strengthen competitive human capital through the exchange of experience and the organization of joint trainings.

It was noted that TPAO, which is one of the first foreign investors in country, over the past years has successfully cooperated with SOCAR in such strategically important projects as Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the South Caucasus Pipeline, and SOCAR made large investments in fraternal Türkiye, joint projects made an important contribution to the sustainable economic development of both countries, the energy security of the region and Europe.

The memorandum provides for the mutual participation of employees of both companies in trainings organized by the TPAO Academy and SOCAR, the organization of long-term internship programs, the study of opportunities for joint projects and events in the fields of alternative energy, decarbonization, sustainable development, research, innovation, as well as in the administrative sphere.