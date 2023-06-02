US Assistant Secretary Pyatt visits Sangachal oil terminal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt has visited the Sangachal oil terminal during his visit to Azerbaijan to get acquainted with the work process, the US Embassy in Baku told Trend.

"Geoffrey Pyatt noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner in the field of energy security, energy transition and efficiency," the embassy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pyatt is on a visit in Azerbaijan to attend the Baku Energy Week event, which is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand, from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and SOCAR.

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, the UAE, Bulgaria, UK, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan are represented at the event.