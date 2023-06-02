State budget revenues significantly exceed forecast - finance minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues have significantly exceeded the forecast, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, and on labor and social policy during the discussion of amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

The minister noted that it provides for the repayment of obligations under international aid programs and international treaties, the application of a new approach to public debt management and the implementation of a number of other necessary public expenditures.

"A significant excess of state budget revenues for the past period of this year compared to the forecast, updating the forecast of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan's economy made last fall," the minister said.

“An increase in GDP by 5.6 billion manat ($3.2 billion) compared to the previous forecast determines the appearance of additional financial resources in the state budget this year and their distribution," he added.

Amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" are being discussed at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship and on labor and social policy.

The revenues of the revised state budget for 2023 are projected at 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), which is three million manat or $1.7 billion (9.8 percent) more than the approved figure.