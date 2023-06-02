Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Georgia sign memorandum of understanding to expand business relations

2 June 2023
Azerbaijan, Georgia sign memorandum of understanding to expand business relations

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Business Association of Georgia signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports via the tweet of Chairman of the Management Board of the SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov.

He said that the document was signed within the framework of the Georgian-Azerbaijani business forum.

"The document will contribute to the expansion of ties between the SMEs of both countries," Mammadov added.

The forum is being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

