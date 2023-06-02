Azerbaijani minister, Georgian PM discuss expansion of interstate economic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports via tweet of Jabbarov.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations in various directions and shared views on the importance of implemented projects and initiatives in expanding economic ties.

On June 2, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Business Association of Georgia signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of the Georgian-Azerbaijani business forum.

The document will contribute to the expansion of ties between the SMEs of both countries.