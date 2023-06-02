ADIF to pay compensation to Gunay Bank depositors via Respublika Bank in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation (ADIF) will pay compensation to depositors of Gunay Bank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, through Bank Respublika OJSC, the ADIF told Trend.

By the decision of the Administrative Board of the Baku Court of Appeal on May 18, 2023, Gunay Bank was declared bankrupt, and the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation was appointed its liquidator. In accordance with the law "On Deposit Insurance", the day of the insured event at Gunay Bank is determined on May 18, 2023.

The payment of compensation will begin on June 19. According to the law "On Deposit Insurance", the fund accepts depositors' applications within one year, starting from the date of the first publication of the notification of compensation payment.

Depositors can receive account statements on savings accounts at the head office of Gunay Bank, which is in the process of liquidation, at the address - Ashug Aly Str. 45, Narimanov district, Baku city.

When depositors apply to the relevant branches of Bank Respublika to receive compensation, in accordance with the compensation payment procedures, they are asked to submit a deposit agreement, a savings book, or other documents confirming the deposit, and a copy thereof in accordance with the procedure provided for by law, as well as a document certifying the identity of the depositor.

When a depositor's representative applies for compensation, he must provide a notarized power of attorney in addition to the mentioned documents.

Depositors can apply to the relevant branches of Bank Respublika from June 19 and on the website (www.adif.gov.az). In connection with the payment of compensation, additional information will be provided about the relevant branch network of Bank Respublika.