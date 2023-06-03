Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan significantly increase mutual trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in 2022 increased by more than 5 times compared to 2021, and since the beginning of this year has increased by almost 2 times compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Atdaev, speaking in Ashgabat at a reception on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

He stressed the importance of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which held its sixth meeting at the end of last November in Baku (Azerbaijan), and expressed hope that the agreements reached that meeting would contribute to strengthening fruitful ties between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have significant natural resource potential, including huge reserves of hydrocarbons, which opens up broad prospects for effective cooperation in strategically important sectors.

Furthermore, Atdaev added that both countries occupy a strategically important geographical position at the junction of Asia and Europe, which creates opportunities for close cooperation in the field of transit transport and the development of major international transport corridors.