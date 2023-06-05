Azerbaijan proposes to increase number of Central Bank's Board members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The number of members of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has been proposed to be increased from seven to nine, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the bill on amendments to the law "On the Central Bank".

According to the bill, the Board of the Central Bank is a collegiate supreme governing body of the bank and consists of nine members, including the governor - six members working on a permanent basis (currently four), and two - external.

Currently, the bank's management board consists of Governor Taleh Kazimov, First Deputy Governor Rashad Orujov, and Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov.

Besides, the CBA's management consists of executive directors - Agshin Valiyev, Ziya Aliyev, Vugar Ahmadov, Farid Osmanov, Ali Ahmadov, Toghrul Aliyev, and Gular Pashayeva.