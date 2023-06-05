Azerbaijan may introduce special law for liquidation of Compulsory Insurance Bureau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The procedure of liquidation of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan may be changed, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to the draft, the Bureau may be liquidated by a special law. At the same time, this law should define the procedure for managing and using the information system.

