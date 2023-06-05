Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Annual inflation projected to reach 8.3 percent in Azerbaijan - Chairman of CBA

Economy Materials 5 June 2023 11:09 (UTC +04:00)
Annual inflation projected to reach 8.3 percent in Azerbaijan - Chairman of CBA

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Annual inflation in Azerbaijan is projected to stand at 8.3 percent at the end of the year, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to him, annual inflation amounted to 12.8 percent in April.

Kazimov pointed out to a significant increase in prices, which will entail annual inflation at the level of 8.3 percent.

"The initial forecast was 7.9 percent, however, this indicator was adjusted after analyzing and ordering the figures," he said.

