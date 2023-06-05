Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan to provide benefits for legal entities and individuals in Nakhchivan

Economy Materials 5 June 2023 16:17 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan will provide benefits for legal entities and individuals in the areas of taxation, customs duties, social insurance and other areas in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "State Program of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027".

The main executive body responsible for the implementation of these benefits is the Ministry of Economy.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, as well as the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will also take part in this process. It is planned to determine the areas of activity in which benefits will operate, then tax exemption will be implemented, the introduction of benefits in the field of social insurance and other industries, which stimulates the development of the private sector.

