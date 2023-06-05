Azerbaijan's Central Bank, WB discuss technical support projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank held a meeting to discuss their current cooperation and future directions of technical assistance, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with the World Bank delegation, Sebastian Molineus, Regional Director for the South Caucasus structure, introduced Rolanda Price, who has been appointed in his place, and the new Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister. The discussions covered the World Bank's current activities in Azerbaijan and the prospects for future cooperation. Special attention was given to the implementation of technical assistance projects, and new areas of collaboration for the future period were identified," Taleh Kazimov, CBA Chairman, wrote on his Twitter page.

Prior to this appointment, Stallmeister was World Bank Operations Manager for Vietnam, East Asia and the Pacific.