Azerbaijani Finance Minister clarifies issue related to AZAL subsidies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov clarified the issue related to AZAL [the largest airline of Azerbaijan] subsidies, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the minister, there are no requirements that subsidies must be used by companies.

"There is nothing wrong with these subsidies remaining on the AZAL account as a balance. According to the information available to us, 8.3 million manat ($4.8 million) remained on the AZAL account at the end of the year," he said.