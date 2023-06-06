Baku Crystal Hall to host exhibition on products and services of Azerbaijani companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. An exhibition of products and services of Azerbaijani companies will be launched at Baku Crystal Hall on June 8, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, the event, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, will be held with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the joint organization of and Marsol Group, with the official partnership of Kapital Bank.

The exhibition will present products and services of more than 150 companies operating in the industry, agriculture, food, ICT, education, construction, logistics, textiles and other industries.

The purpose of organizing the exhibition is to promote Azerbaijani companies more widely, expand access to markets, develop business partnerships between businessmen, and establish new cooperation.

The main advantage of the exhibition is the provision of products and services in all sectors of the economy.

The exhibition, which will last until June 10, will include panel discussions on the topics "Great return" - investment opportunities and benefits in the liberated territories" and "Economic transformation in the face of modern challenges: building a competitive and sustainable business", as well as bilateral meetings.

The exhibition will be open for residents of Baku and guests of the city on June 8-10 from 10.00 to 18.00 (GMT +4), and admission will be free.

Further details can be obtained via: *0555, (+994 12) 310 15 58, www.marsolexpo.az.