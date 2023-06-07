Azerbaijan introduces changes to "Amounts of customs fees"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the "Amounts of customs fees", Trend reports.

According to the resolution in force so far, in connection with the provision of electronic customs services for each sheet of all types of customs declarations, providing for the full placement of goods and vehicles within the framework of the relevant customs procedure, a customs fee of 30 manat ($17.6) was imposed.

According to the change, the "Amounts of customs fees" article has been cancelled.