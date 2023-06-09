Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
CBA revokes licenses of several insurance agents

Economy Materials 9 June 2023 13:35 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has canceled the licenses of two insurance agents (individuals), Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the licenses were canceled based on the statements of these insurance agents in accordance with Articles 107.1.1 of the Law "On Insurance Activities" of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

Insurance agent

Date of license issue

License number

1

Huseynov Yashar

22.06.2009

000182

2

Namazov Oruc

09.03.2023

SA-0282
