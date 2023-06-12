Azerbaijan's National Entrepreneurship Support Fund provides soft loan to stimulate local production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided a preferential loan to Nobel Boya və Kimya [Nobel Paint and Chemistry] LLC, Trend reports via the tweet of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The National Entrepreneurship Support Fund has provided Nobel Boya və Kimya [Nobel Paint and Chemistry] LLC with a preferential loan in the amount of 850,000 manat ($500,000)for the implementation of a project to expand the production of paints," he said.

The National Entrepreneurship Support Fund financed 2,726 investment projects in 2022. In total, the Fund has issued preferential loans in the amount of 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).

The objectives of the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund are to participate in the events concerning the development of entrepreneurship in the Azerbaijan Republic and the increase in the entrepreneurial activity of the population, as well as to give them financial support.