Azerbaijan, ADB discuss priorities of country's socio-economic development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan's socio-economic development, Trend reports via the tweet of Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

"During the meeting with Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank Rachel Thompson, representing the group of countries that includes Azerbaijan, we discussed the priorities of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan," Jabbarov said.

“We also reviewed the projects that have been implemented between our country and the bank, as well as Azerbaijan’s effective representation in the Board of Directors of the Bank," he said.

Meanwhile, the Presidium of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a loan of up to 34 million manat (about $20 million) for the Azerbaijani Bank Respublika OJSC in order to increase access to loans for women entrepreneurs and borrowers working in the field of production, processing and trade in agriculture of Azerbaijan on June 9, 2023.

The funds will be allocated to Bank Respublika by the second quarter of 2024, the loan will be provided to Bank Respublika for a period of three years in local currency or US dollars.

The public-private Partnership Office of the ADB will prepare a roadmap for public-private partnership within the framework of the Partnership Strategy for 2024-2028.