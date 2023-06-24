Work continues on reconstruction of power grid in western region of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerishig OJSC (Baku electrical grid operator) is working on the reconstruction of the power grid in the regions of Azerbaijan in accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

In particular, the power grid of the villages of Gadili, Seidlyar and Sarygamysh of the Samukh district is being updated.

Power transmission lines with a capacity of 10 and 0.4 kV, electrical equipment with an expired service life are being updated. As many as 10 transformer stations have been installed in these villages, and all subscribers' electricity meters have been replaced with new ones.

Moreover, Azerishig is reconstructing power grids in the remote villages of Arisu and Alinagylar of the Gadabay district. Power transmission lines are being replaced with insulated wires, electrical supports and electric meters have been completely updated.

The work will cover more than 100 villages in the regions of Azerbaijan.