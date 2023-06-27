Azerbaijani KOBIA’s activity deserves praise in direction of building and developing business - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA), operating under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, carries out targeted activities for the development of micro, small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

“KOBIA is constantly at the service of SMEs with various support mechanisms,” Jabbarov added.

"The agency's activity in the direction of building and developing a business, supporting the implementation of innovative ideas, deserves praise," he said.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly declared June 27 as the Day of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The main activities of KOBIA are the adaptation of management in the field of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan to modern requirements, support for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as increasing its role in the country's economy.