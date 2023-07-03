Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 28.1452 (0.85 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,266.0485 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 19
|
3,326.4495
|
June 26
|
3,266.0485
|
June 20
|
3,314.5240
|
June 27
|
3,266.0485
|
June 21
|
3,291.0810
|
June 28
|
3,266.0485
|
June 22
|
3,280.7620
|
June 29
|
3,266.0485
|
June 23
|
3,258.1520
|
June 30
|
3,266.0485
|
Average weekly
|
3,294.1937
|
Average weekly
|
3,266.0485
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has remained unchanged this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.1276 manat, which was 1.3159 manat (3.34 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 19
|
40.9845
|
June 26
|
38.1276
|
June 20
|
40.6403
|
June 27
|
38.1276
|
June 21
|
39.3225
|
June 28
|
38.1276
|
June 22
|
38.3751
|
June 29
|
38.1276
|
June 23
|
37.8950
|
June 30
|
38.1276
|
Average weekly
|
39.4435
|
Average weekly
|
38.1276
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has remained unchanged this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 59.7125 маната manat (3.67 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,566.89 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 19
|
1,669.4255
|
June 26
|
1,566.8900
|
June 20
|
1,654.8990
|
June 27
|
1,566.8900
|
June 21
|
1,634.9495
|
June 28
|
1,566.8900
|
June 22
|
1,601.8250
|
June 29
|
1,566.8900
|
June 23
|
1,571.9135
|
June 30
|
1,566.8900
|
Average weekly
|
1,626.6025
|
Average weekly
|
1,566.8900
The price of an ounce of palladium has remained unchanged this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 129.9922 manat (5.6 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,190.0675 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 19
|
2,404.2505
|
June 26
|
2,190.0675
|
June 20
|
2,381.1475
|
June 27
|
2,190.0675
|
June 21
|
2,341.7160
|
June 28
|
2,190.0675
|
June 22
|
2,280.9920
|
June 29
|
2,190.0675
|
June 23
|
2,192.1925
|
June 30
|
2,190.0675
|
Average weekly
|
2,320.0597
|
Average weekly
|
2,190.0675