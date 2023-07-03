Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 3 July 2023 12:38 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 28.1452 (0.85 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,266.0485 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 19

3,326.4495

June 26

3,266.0485

June 20

3,314.5240

June 27

3,266.0485

June 21

3,291.0810

June 28

3,266.0485

June 22

3,280.7620

June 29

3,266.0485

June 23

3,258.1520

June 30

3,266.0485

Average weekly

3,294.1937

Average weekly

3,266.0485

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has remained unchanged this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.1276 manat, which was 1.3159 manat (3.34 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 19

40.9845

June 26

38.1276

June 20

40.6403

June 27

38.1276

June 21

39.3225

June 28

38.1276

June 22

38.3751

June 29

38.1276

June 23

37.8950

June 30

38.1276

Average weekly

39.4435

Average weekly

38.1276

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has remained unchanged this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 59.7125 маната manat (3.67 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,566.89 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 19

1,669.4255

June 26

1,566.8900

June 20

1,654.8990

June 27

1,566.8900

June 21

1,634.9495

June 28

1,566.8900

June 22

1,601.8250

June 29

1,566.8900

June 23

1,571.9135

June 30

1,566.8900

Average weekly

1,626.6025

Average weekly

1,566.8900

The price of an ounce of palladium has remained unchanged this week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 129.9922 manat (5.6 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,190.0675 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 19

2,404.2505

June 26

2,190.0675

June 20

2,381.1475

June 27

2,190.0675

June 21

2,341.7160

June 28

2,190.0675

June 22

2,280.9920

June 29

2,190.0675

June 23

2,192.1925

June 30

2,190.0675

Average weekly

2,320.0597

Average weekly

2,190.0675
