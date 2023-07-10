Azerbaijani KOBIA and Turkish Bilishim Valley to cooperate (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Bilishim Vadisi (Bilishim Valley, Turkish analog of Silicon Valley) will cooperate, Trend reports.

A Protocol of Intent on cooperation between KOBIA and Bilishim Valley was signed at the Baku House of SMEs on July 10. The document was signed by KOBIA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Bilishim Valley CEO Ahmet Serdar.

The protocol of intent reflects such issues as the use of the opportunities of Bilishim Valley and its branch in Baku by local companies and startups in the field of ICT, the implementation of joint events in the field of entrepreneurship with Bilishim Valley Baku, and the exchange of experience.

Azerbaijani micro, small and medium-sized business entities and startups will be able to take advantage of the opportunities of the Turkish branches of Bilishim Valley and the "Bilishim Valley Baku" branch operating at the Azerbaijan Technical University.

The document provides for the use of "Bilishim Valley Baku" opportunities by local enterprises and startups in the field of ICT, assistance to their development by creating conditions for the participation of local enterprises operating in Azerbaijan in programs and other events organized by Bilishim Valley.

The protocol of intent also provides that companies that will become participants of “Bilishim Valley Baku” will receive a startup certificate and grant support, as well as support for participation in exhibitions held with the support of KOBIA.

Issues arising from the document signed between the parties and possibilities of cooperation were discussed during the meeting of KOBIA board chairman and Bilishim Valley CEO within the framework of the event, which was also attended by the Rector of the Azerbaijan Technical University Vilayat Valiyev.

Representatives of Bilishim Valley got acquainted with the opportunities created in the startup center of the Baku House of SMEs.

Bilishim Valley conducts research in the field of technology, cybersecurity, software, design, games and smart cities. Bilishim Valley also provides support to entrepreneurs working in the field of investment, mentoring, training and other areas.